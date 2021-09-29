Grinnell College celebrates return of football with historic win

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Earlier this month the Des Moines Police Department joined four other law enforcement agencies in a committed effort to make policing more inclusive for women. The national organization says that while it is a good step forward, change doesn't happen overnight.

For Maureen McGough, the chief of staff for the Policing Project, the sexual harassment lawsuit facing the city of Des Moines and its police department is far too common across the country. "It's not surprising in the slightest. There's research out there that shows 93% of women in policing experience harassment at some point in their career," said McGough.