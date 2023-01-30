Iowa State’s Caleb Grill returned from back spasms, and looked great at Texas Tech. Grill heated up with five first half threes, as the Cyclones built a 17-point lead at the break.



Three more Grill threes helped ISU work the lead to 23 points. Texas Tech had never come from that far down, but they did Monday night.



The Red Raiders won in overtime, 80-77. That’s Tech’s greatest comeback ever, and led some fans to storm the court in Lubbock, Texas.



The Cyclones had 17 turnovers, and went 12-21 from the free throw line (57%).

Grill led ISU with 8 threes and 24 points. Kevin Obanor had 24 for Tech.

It’s just one loss, but a stinger for Iowa State. The Big 12’s last place team knocks the Cyclones out of first place.

Texas Tech’s Kevin Obanor, top, rebounds the ball over teammate Kerwin Walton, second from left, and Iowa State’s Tre King, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

Photo: AP