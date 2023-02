JEFFERSON, Iowa — Kale Petersen has won two individual state wrestling championships. But only one came at Greene County, his current school.

When Petersen arrived in Jefferson, he was welcomed by McKinley Robbins, who in February aims for a fourth appearance in a state championship match.

Mark Freund explains why Petersen made a mid-career transfer, and shows the lofty accomplishments both Petersen and Robbins are chasing.