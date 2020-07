Packers’ 2020 schedule released

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A clear picture of the 2020 NFL season is now in place.

The Packers learned their 2020 schedule Thursday night, with a December homestand and another four week stretch away from Lambeau standing out on the slate.

Here’s a look at how Green Bay’s schedule lines up:

September 13 Green Bay at Minnesota Minneapolis, Minn. 12:00 p.m. (CT) September 20 Detroit at Green Bay Lambeau Field 12:00 p.m. September 27 Green Bay at New Orleans New Orleans, La. 7:20 p.m. (SNF) October 5 Atlanta at Green Bay Lambeau Field 7:15 p.m. (MNF) October 11 BYE October 18 Green Bay at Tampa Bay Tampa, Fla. 3:25 p.m. October 25 Green Bay at Houston Houston, Texas 12:00 p.m. November 1 Minnesota at Green Bay Lambeau Field 12:00 p.m. November 5 Green Bay at San Francisco Santa Clara, Calif. 7:20 p.m. (TNF) November 15 Jacksonville at Green Bay Lambeau Field 12:00 p.m. November 22 Green Bay at Indianapolis Indianapolis, Ind. 12:00 p.m. November 29 Chicago at Green Bay Lambeau Field 7:20 p.m. (SNF) December 6 Philadelphia at Green Bay Lambeau Field 3:25 p.m. December 13 Green Bay at Detroit Detroit, Mich. 12:00 p.m. December 19/20 Carolina at Green Bay Lambeau Field TBD December 27 Tennessee at Green Bay Lambeau Field 7:20 p.m. (SNF) January 3 Green Bay at Chicago Chicago, Ill. 12:00 p.m.