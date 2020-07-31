Green Bay OC Nathaniel Hackett optimistic about continuity

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Donning a grin-worthy “Baby Yoda” Packers hoodie, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett seemed upbeat about his group’s chances to come out on the strong side of the virtual offseason – and have a leg up on other teams.

Hackett met with reporters for just under a half hour Friday via Zoom. Below is a rundown of what he had to say.

Hackett said third-round tight end pick Josiah Deguara provides immediate versatility to the offense. “It allows us to do some unique things.”

As far as a virtual offseason, Hackett said it’s a little bit of an anxiety-inducing adjustment, but with the opportunities they’re afforded they need to introduce the guys to “as much information as possible” and see what sticks.

Hackett talked at length about new quarterback Jordan Love and how he expects him to learn from Aaron Rodgers. He wants Love to be a sponge and “make the system his own.”

Expounding on the virtual offseason, Hackett has tried to mix up the content to make the players as receptive as possible to the virtual meetings. “It’s trying to make it as fun as possible in this very unique environment.”

Hackett is excited to bring in wide receiver Devin Funchess. He said Funchess is a veteran presence that could bring a lot to the team.

Hackett called the NFL’s proposal to replace the onside kick with a fourth-and-15 play “very interesting.” He emphasized that it will be a low-percentage play, and there would likely be a separate playbook for the situation.

Hackett is optimistic about tight end Jace Sternberger and called his speed and aggressiveness very impressive.

On balancing the win-now mode with getting Love ready to play, Hackett said winning now always takes priority. But with that, the coaches have to prepare everyone like they’re a starter. “If he’s got to go in one time … everybody’s got to be ready to participate at any time.”

Hackett called Love a dynamic athlete and said he’s excited to meet him in person and watch him develop.

Hackett said it’s exciting to have second-round running back pick A.J. Dillon on the team. He said he plays big and he’s looking forward to utilizing a versatile backfield.

Hackett said he’s relieved to have this type of offseason in the second year of a system, as opposed to Year One. With so much of the offense coming back, Hackett said it’s easier to establish continuity as opposed to introducing yourself for the first time.

Hackett has more admiration for teachers with what they’ve done with the virtual learning after seeing himself do it. He said it makes coaches better by seeing themselves in a perspective they don’t usually get.