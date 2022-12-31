NASHVILLE, Tenn. — University of Iowa officials confirmed Saturday that Hawkeye linebacker Jack Campbell’s grandfather was killed late Friday evening following a vehicle-pedestrian accident.

William Smith, Jr., of Waterloo, was involved in a single-vehicle incident, according to a release sent out by Iowa’s athletic department. Smith, 76, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Smith was the father of Jen Campbell, Jack Campbell’s step-mother.

“Our hearts are with Jack and his entire family as they grieve the tragic death of their grandfather and father, William Smith, Jr.,” Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said. “We know Mr. Smith was a strong influence on his grandson and a faithful Hawkeye football supporter. All of us – players, coaches and staff members – will keep the Campbell family in our thoughts and prayers during this profoundly difficult time.”

According to the release from Iowa, Jack Campbell’s parents told him about Smith’s passing after Saturday’s Music City Bowl, in which Iowa beat Kentucky 21-0. Campbell had 10 tackles in the Hawkeye win.