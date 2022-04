DES MOINES – Grand View Senior WR Anthony Turner is one of the best players to ever wear the Viking uniform. Turner is an NAIA All-American with big dreams. Anthony had D1 offers out of high school but had to go the JUCO route and eventually ended up at Grand View.

At 6’4″ 220 pounds Turner is hoping to get drafted in this week’s NFL draft, or signed as a free agent.

Last month Turner worked out in front of 30+ NFL scouts at Iowa State.

John Sears has more on the talented wideout.