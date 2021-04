DES MOINES — For the second time in four years, Grand View is the NAIA men’s volleyball national champion.

The Vikings swept Benedictine Mesa on Saturday, 3-0, to claim its first national title as an NAIA-recognized sport. Grand View won the national invitational in 2018, but the NAIA didn’t sanction men’s volleyball until 2019.

Felix Chapman had 28-kills, setting an NAIA Championship single-game record.

The Vikings finish the season a perfect 26-0.