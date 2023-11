Grand View University head football coach Joe Woodley is in his fifth season leading the Vikings; he’s never lost a regular season game.



The Vikings are 10-0 this season, winning by an average of 39 points.



GV hosts Dickinson State Saturday at Duke Williams Stadium in Des Moines. It’s the 2nd round of the NAIA playoffs. (Vikings had a bye.)

