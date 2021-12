DES MOINES, Iowa - More parents are speaking out about violence in Des Moines Public Schools. Last week, they brought their concerns about a lack of school resource officers to the school board. The board did not do anything about it, leaving some parents feeling frustrated and fearful to send their kids to school.

“It's ridiculous that there are this many fights going on because when I was in school it wasn't that bad,” Joy Heathcote, a DMPS alumna with kids in the district, said.