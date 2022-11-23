The #2 ranked football team in NAIA, the Grand View University Vikings, still haven’t lost a game this season. Carroll College did give GV a jolt in the opening round of the playoffs. The Vikings trailed in the second, but rallied at crunch time on frigid field for a hard fought 17-14 win. It’s a reminder the post-season needs a different gear.



Head coach Joe Woodley says it’s “do or die”. Grand View faces another challenge Saturday. The Vikings host #8 Lindsey Wilson at Williams Stadium. The game starts shorty after noon, and weather conditions should be much milder.



The Vikings are 2-1 all time against the Blue Raiders.



Grand View won the NAIA National Championship in 2013 under head coach Mike Woodley. Mike’s son Joe is now the head coach. Joe has never lost a regular season game. He’s 39-0. Woodley played for Valley and Iowa State before beginning his coaching career.



Todd Bailey contributed to this story.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction