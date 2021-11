JOHNSTON, Iowa - On the day before Thanksgiving, some Johnston residents were testing out something to be thankful for - a new skating rink at the Johnston Town Center. The rink is a part of the green space in front of the new City Hall to serve as a gathering place for residents of this northwest suburb of Des Moines.

“So we’re officially opening the new synthetic ice rink here at the town center this is a synthetic product so it’s not actual ice," said David Wilwerding, Johnston's Community Development Director. "We can literally use it all year-round if we want, although in the summer we do pull the ice up and we have a splash pad here on the patio.”