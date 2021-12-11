Grand View looks ahead to NAIA championship

DES MOINES — Grand View won its first national championship in football in 2013, when then-head coach Mike Woodley was leading the program. Eight years later, Woodley’s son Joe has the Vikings one win away from a second title.

Grand View is 14-0 and will face Morningside Saturday, Dec. 18 in Durham, N.C. It will be a rematch of a 2019 NAIA semifinal, won by the Mustangs in the final minutes.

Kickoff for the NAIA National Championship game is at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The Vikings will fly down to North Carolina on Tuesday.

