Winter (December 1-Feb 28) is the fastest warming season across all of the Midwest with most places experiencing 10-15 more above average winter days than just 50 years ago. In 1970, Iowa could expect about 40 above average days in the winter, but now that number is over 50 days. In more than 10 of the past 50 years there have been 60 or more above average days in the winter, but more than half of that number has occurred since 2000.

Even though winter is showing a dramatic warming trend, that doesn’t mean there won’t be days with below zero temperatures or months that end below average. But, the total number of extremely cold days and the number of days in a cold snap is shrinking.