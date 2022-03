Here are results from day one at boys state basketball:

Monday, March 7

Class 1A Quarterfinals

Lake Mills 39, Danville 22 | BOX SCORE

Grand View Christian 64, Bellevue 63 (OT) | BOX SCORE

North Linn 89, North Mahaska 43 | BOX SCORE

St. Mary’s, Remsen 70, West Harrison, Mondamin 52 | BOX SCORE

Class 2A Quarterfinals

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 68, Red Oak 34 | BOX SCORE

Pella Christian 69, Roland-Story 62 | BOX SCORE