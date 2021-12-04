Grand View and Morningside to face off in NAIA football championship

DURHAM, N.C. — Two Iowa universities will play each other for the NAIA football championship later this month.

No. 2 Morningside (13-0) and No. 3 Grand View (14-0) will face off in the 66th Annual NAIA Football National Championship on Saturday, Dec. 18 in Durham, North Carolina.

Johnny Sullivan threw four touchdowns to lead Grand View to a 34-28 win over undefeated, reigning national champion Lindsey Wilson in the NAIA semifinals on Saturday.

Joe Dolincheck threw two touchdowns, Matt Strecker rushed for two touchdowns and Morningside beat No. 4 Northwestern (Orange City) 28-19 in Sioux City on Saturday to advance to the national title game.

Grand View will compete in its first national championship since winning the title in 2013. This will be Morningside’s third appearance in the NAIA championship in the last four years.

Morningside won back-to-back national titles in 2018 and 2019. In 2019, top-ranked Morningside beat No. 4 Grand View 21-16 in the semifinals to advance to the championship, where the Mustangs beat Marian 40-38.

Find more information on the 2021 NAIA Football National Championship here.