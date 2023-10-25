Governor Reynolds, Wednesday, responded to a question from WHO 13’s Zach Fisher regarding the Governor’s knowledge of, and thoughts on, the DCI’s sports gambling investigation that led to charges, fines, and NCAA suspensions for many Iowa and Iowa State student-athletes. To date, Iowa is the only state where this has happened.



The Governor says she backs the DCI, supports decisions made, sees this as a wake-up call for student-athletes, urges more education. Full answer included.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction