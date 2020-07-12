Watch Now
Glidden-Ralston Offers Softball Players A Home

When Belmond-Klemme and Eagle Grove said no to summer sports, Barrus sisters Madi and Allie and Jozey Gump were left without a team.

But Glidden-Ralston offered the girls a new home, and now the girls feel at home.

Noah Sacco has the story.

