Girls Wrestling Movement Grows In Iowa

OGDEN — In Ogden, there’s a wrestling tournament that was groundbreaking at its onset. But now, a Saturday at the Bulldogs’ JV tournament doubles as an important day for girls wrestling.

The girls wrestling movement continues to grow in Iowa, after picking up in earnest in 2019. The third girls state tournament takes place January 22-23 in Coralville, and numbers are skyrocketing statewide.

But the next major step could be further away than you think.

Mark Freund spent a Saturday in Ogden’s gym, and takes a closer look at the status of girls wrestling in Iowa.