Girls state golf wrapped up in all four Iowa classes on Friday.
Mark Freund has highlights and results, as Gilbert’s Eden Lohrbach led the Tigers to the Class 3A team title, and Roland-Story took home the Class 2A championship.
by: Mark Freund
