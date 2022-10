SOUTH CAROLINA – 17 year old Urbandale native Gannon Buhr is one of the best disc golfers in the world, ranked in the top 5.

Over the weekend Buhr picked up the biggest win of his young career, winning the USDG Championship. The tournament would be the equivalent of a professional golfer winning the US Open.

Gannon shot -12 in the final round, birdieing the final 5 holes.