Gabby Douglas, who trained in West Des Moines at Chow’s Gymnastics when she won the Olympic all-around title, is aiming for 2024 Games in Paris. Douglas announced on her Instagram page that she is back in training.



FILE – In this Aug. 2, 2012, file photo U.S. gymnast Gabby Douglas performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women’s individual all-around competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics, in London. Douglas became the first African American woman — and woman of color of any nationality — to win Olympic gold in the individual all-around. The feat was joyous, but some on social media bemoaned that her hair wasn’t perfect. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

The announcement comes a dozen years after Gabby’s triumph in London in 2012, and eight years after her last competition, the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Douglas left Iowa, where she trained with Liang Chow, after winning individual Olympic gold. She went on to win team gold four years later, but didn’t reach the same solo heights, and retired.



Douglas, now 27, says there’s no timetable for a return to competition. She is joining a crowded field for a spot on the 2024 U.S. Olympic team. The great Simone Biles had previously announced her comeback, along with 2020 all-around champion Suni Lee.



Photos: AP