ANKENY — Fred Jackson held his first youth camp this weekend, and kids were excited.

Players ages 5-17 got the chance to be coached by the former NFL running back, along with former NFL QB Kyle Orton and former Iowa and NFL tight end Scott Chandler.

Marshawn Lynch, Todd Gurley and Ryan Fitzpatrick were all scheduled to appear, but had their flights cancelled and couldn’t make it to Iowa.

However, that didn’t seem to dampen the mood at the DMACC Ankeny campus.

Jackson says he hopes to make this camp an annual event.