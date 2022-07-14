ANKENY — Former NFL running back Fred Jackson has friends in high places – and he’s bringing many of them to a football camp he’s running in August.

Jackson, the former Coe College-turned-Buffalo Bills star, will host a camp for kids ages 5-to-17 on August 6th. The camp will be two sessions, with each session capped at 150 entrants.

Along with Jackson, kids will get to learn from a bevy of former NFL players. Longtime Bills and Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch will be there, and former Ram Todd Gurley is scheduled to appear.

Also featured will be former NFL quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick and Southeast Polk grad Kyle Orton, and former Hawkeye tight end Scott Chandler.

Kids ages 5-12 will be the morning session from 9:00 a.m. to noon on the 6th. Players age 13-17 will go from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Boys and girls are encouraged to sign up.

For more information, or to sign up for the camp, click here.