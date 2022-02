IOWA CITY, Iowa – Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery has tested positive for COVID-19.

The university’s athletics department said the positive test came Friday and McCaffery has entered health and safety protocols.

McCaffery will not be able to coach the Hawkeyes during Sunday’s game against Minnesota. Assistant Coach Billy Taylor will serve as acting head coach for the game.

The Hawkeyes take on the Gophers at 3:30 p.m. Sunday from Carver-Hawkeye Arena.