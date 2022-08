The Saints kicked offensive tackle Trevor Penning out of practice Wednesday after Penning got into a scuffle with a defensive player for the third straight day. Penning arrived in New Orleans with a reputation for a mean streak, but he’s always maintained he just plays to the whistle.



The 6-7, 325 pound Penning is UNI’s highest drafted player ever (1st round), and played high school ball at Newman Catholic. He’s from Clear Lake.

Photo: AP