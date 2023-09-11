DES MOINES – The Grand View football team is off to a 2-0 start. Vikings have a new quafterback leading the way this year, Jackson Waring, former Des Moines Christian standout. Waring started his collegiate career at Illinois State, but transferred after 2 seasons.

Waring now leads a team that made the national semifinals a year ago.

But Jackson isn’t the only former DMC Lion, Seth Juhl, Waring’s best friend and former teammate is a WR for Grand View. The 2 have played football together since they were 14.