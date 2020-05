JOHNSTON, Iowa — Reid Sinnett only started one season at Johnston High School. He only started one season at the University of San Diego. Now, he’s a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Sinnett signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Bucs following the 2020 NFL Draft. He will get to start his pro career by learning under new TB QB, Tom Brady.

Sinnett accounted for 39 touchdowns in his senior season as a Torero.