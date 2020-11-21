Former ISU Assistant Basketball Coach Jim Hallihan Dies at 75

AMES, Iowa — Jim Hallihan, a former Iowa State assistant men’s basketball coach who was a member of Johnny Orr’s staff for 12 years, died on Friday. He was 75.

Hallihan was Orr’s top assistant from 1982-94. He helped the Cyclone men’s basketball program to six NCAA Tournament berths and a Sweet Sixteen appearance in 1986. Iowa State says “Hilton Magic” was born during Hallihan’s years in Ames, as sellout crowds became the norm. Iowa State won more than 20 games in five seasons when Hallihan was there and the Cyclones defeated nationally-ranked opponents 24 times.

Prior to coaching at Iowa State, Hallihan was the head coach at East Tennessee State from 1979-82. He was also an assistant coach at Virginia Tech from 1971-75.

After Orr retired in 1994, Hallihan remained in Ames and served as Iowa Sports Foundation’s executive director for the Iowa Games.

Hallihan was a native of Decatur, Illinois.