Former Iowa State basketball player Michael Jacobson signs with Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE — Former Iowa State basketball player Michael Jacobson has signed as a tight end with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported that Jacobson tried out with the Seahawks on Thursday before he was signed on Friday to their 90-man roster.

Jacobson was listed as a 6-foot-9, 240 pound forward while playing basketball at Iowa State University from 2018-20. He last played football for Waukee High School in 2014 when he helped lead the Warriors to the state semifinals. As a senior, he caught 26 passes and six touchdowns.

In high school, Jacobson received an offer to play football at Iowa State but turned it down to play basketball at the University of Nebraska. He spent two seasons at Nebraska before transferring and finishing his career at Iowa State.

Jacobson was a key player for the Cyclones his junior year during the 2018-19 season. He was fourth on the team averaging 11.1 points per game and led the team with 5.9 rebounds per game.

Iowa State finished 23-12 overall that season, winning the Big 12 Tournament before appearing in the NCAA Tournament. That team also featured future pros such as Tyrese Haliburton, Talen Horton-Tucker, Lindell Wigginton, Marial Shayok and Nick Weiler-Babb.

As a senior, Jacobson averaged 7.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Last year, Jacobson played professionally for Kyiv-Basket in the Ukrainian Basketball SuperLeague.