Former Indian Hills sprinter Kenny Bednarek qualifies for Olympics in 200 meters

Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the final in the men’s 200-meter run ahead of Kenny Bednarek, left, in second and Erriyon Knighton, in third, at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

EUGENE, Ore. — Former Indian Hills Community College sprinter Kenny Bednarek is headed to Tokyo after his runner-up finish in the 200 meters at the Olympic trials on Sunday.

Noah Lyles won in 19.74 seconds. Bednarek ran a personal-best time 19.78 seconds and 17-year-old Erriyon Knighton finished third in 19.84. All three will represent the United States in Tokyo.

Bednarek, 22, was a two-time NJCAA champion while at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa. He competed at Indian Hills from 2018-19 before turning professional.

Bednarek also placed fourth in the 100 meters at the U.S. trials, qualifying himself for the American 4×100 relay team.

The Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23.

Find complete results from the U.S. track and field trials here.