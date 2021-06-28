Former Indian Hills sprinter Kenny Bednarek qualifies for Olympics in 200 meters

EUGENE, Ore. — Former Indian Hills Community College sprinter Kenny Bednarek is headed to Tokyo after his runner-up finish in the 200 meters at the Olympic trials on Sunday.
Noah Lyles won in 19.74 seconds. Bednarek ran a personal-best time 19.78 seconds and 17-year-old Erriyon Knighton finished third in 19.84. All three will represent the United States in Tokyo.
Bednarek, 22, was a two-time NJCAA champion while at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa. He competed at Indian Hills from 2018-19 before turning professional.
Bednarek also placed fourth in the 100 meters at the U.S. trials, qualifying himself for the American 4×100 relay team.
The Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23.
Find complete results from the U.S. track and field trials here.