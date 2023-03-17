The pride of Truro I-35, former Roadrunner Tobin Anderson, coaches #16 Fairleigh Dickinson to an upset of #1 Purdue, 63-58. Just the second 16 ever to beat a 1.
Anderson said two days, “The more I watch Purdue, the more I think we can beat them.” He was right.
Tobin Anderson was a star player for I-35 in Truro earning all-star honors in 1990. He was coached to the state tournament by his father, Steven. Tobin’s dad also led I-35 to state in 1987.
Tobin won Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association Coach of the Year honors five times (2015, 2016, 2017, 2021, 2022) and a Three-Time East Coast Conference Coach of the Year (2015, 2016, 2021).
After proving to be a great coach at the D3 and D2 levels, FDU finally gave Anderson his chance at D1, and he’s led one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history.
Beep-Beep.
Photos: AP
