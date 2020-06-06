Former Hawkeye Football Players Speak Out on ‘Racial Disparities’ in the Program

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former Iowa Hawkeye football players are speaking out against racial discrimination they experienced while in the program. Some players specifically mentioned strength coach Chris Doyle in their criticisms of the program’s culture.

James Daniels, a former offensive lineman for the Hawkeyes and guard for the Chicago Bears, said, “There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program. Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long.”

There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program. Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long. — James Daniels (@jamsdans) June 6, 2020

Former running back Toren Young said, “If you are a black player you quickly learn to conform to white culture (when in the building) at Iowa and if you don’t. You won’t make it very long.”

Former defensive lineman Faith Ekakitie said, “Coach Ferentz is one of the reasons I committed to Iowa as a high school senior. He cares, and he gets it. However, for this program in particular, real change begins with @coach_Doyle and his Strength & Conditioning staff.”

Coach Ferentz is one of the reasons I committed to Iowa as a high school senior. He cares, and he gets it. However, for this program in particular, real change begins with @coach_Doyle and his Strength & Conditioning staff. https://t.co/MuSRAfABbq — Faith Ekakitie (@Faith_Joseph) June 5, 2020

Former Iowa safety Jordan Lomax said he also experienced problems in the weight room.

“I stand with my fellow Hawkeye Brothers advocating for a cultural shift in the Iowa Football Program. We were disproportionately represented as a result of black players leaving prematurely due to either double standards or the inability of the coaching staff to relate with our culture. I have much respect for KF and other coaches on the staff as men of great integrity, principles, & morals and I am confident they have the ability be a part of the solution. As my brother @Faith_Joseph already mentioned, “the change starts in the weight room,” said Lomax.

I stand with my fellow Hawkeye Brothers advocating for a cultural shift in the Iowa Football Program. We were disproportionately represented as a result of black players leaving prematurely due to either double standards or the inability of the coaching staff to relate with our — Jordan Lomax (@jordanlomax27) June 6, 2020

Former Iowa defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba told two separate stories about Doyle.

Former linebacker Aaron Mends said, “There are copious examples of team rules disguised as ‘culture’ that may or may not be intentionally oppressive in nature. That is part of what makes it hard to be a black player at Iowa.”

Former Iowa player and Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker said, “I remember whenever walking into the facility it would be difficult for black players to walk around the facility and be themselves. As if the way you grew up was the wrong way or wasn’t acceptable & that you would be judge by that and it would impact playing time. For a lot of guys it was just constant anxiety and pressure to be someone they really aren’t to play a game they love, which affected school & there play.”

I remember whenever walking into the facility it would be difficult for black players to walk around the facility and be themselves. As if the way you grew up was the wrong way or wasn’t acceptable & that you would be judge by that and it would impact playing time. — Amani Hooker (@amanihooker37) June 6, 2020

Hawkeye football coach Kirk Ferentz released a statement:

“I am saddened to hear these comments from some of our former players. While I wish they had reached out to us directly, I am thankful that these players decided to share their experiences now. As I said earlier this week, the best way to affect change is by listening. I have started reaching out to them on an individual basis to hear their stories first hand. Making change that matters involves an open dialogue and possibly some tough conversations. I am glad to have the opportunity to do just that. As a staff and as leaders, we will listen and take to hear the messages we hear.”