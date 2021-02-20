Former Hawkeye Basketball Player Michael Reaves Dies at 54

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia — Former Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball player Michael Reaves has died at the age of 54.

Reaves died on Friday surrounded by family at his home in Milledgeville, Georgia.

Reaves played for head coaches George Raveling (1985-86) and Tom Davis (1987-88). Reaves and the Hawkeyes won 95 games during his four years, which are the second most in program history over a four-year span.

Reaves competed in four NCAA tournaments with the Hawkeyes, reaching the 1987 Elite Eight and 1988 Sweet 16.

Reaves averaged 5.5 points per game his senior season and holds the school record for best 3-point field goal percentage (.475, 29-of-61) by a Hawkeye senior on the 1987-88 team that won a school-record 30 games.

“Michael was the first person I met when I set foot on campus and we quickly became like brothers,” said Michael Morgan, who was Reaves’ roommate and teammate all four years. “Michael was a great teammate and a great person. The one thing that I will always remember about him was his infectious smile and laugh. He had the ability to brighten your day. He will be dearly missed.”