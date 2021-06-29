Former Cyclone Bridget Carleton named to Canada’s Olympic team

Iowa State guard Bridget Carleton watches a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

VICTORIA, British Columbia — Former Iowa State basketball star Bridget Carleton is headed to Tokyo to play for Canada in the Olympics.

Carleton was a member of Canada’s FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament team that went 3-0. The Chatham, Ontario native averaged 5.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in qualifying. This will be Carleton’s first Olympics.

“I am so proud of Bridget as she is now going to live out her dream to play for Team Canada in the Olympics,” said Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly. “Bridget continues to make all of us at Iowa State proud and we will continue to follow her career.”

Carleton was a four-year starter at Iowa State from 2015-19. She averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 rebounds her senior year, earning the Big 12 Player of the Year award. She has played for the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA since 2019.

Canada opens the Olympics against Serbia in the group stage on July 26 at 6:20 p.m.

The Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23.