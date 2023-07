The Des Menace are just 3 wins away from a national championship. Sunday night the Menace rallied, scoring a game-tying goal in stoppage time of the 2nd half, then added 2 more goals in extra time to beat Thunder Bay, 3-2.

Former Drake star Leroy Enzugusi scored the 2nd goal for Des Moines. The 24 year old forward has been a major contributor this season off the bench.

Enzugusi was born in Kenya, but made his way to the US at the age of 5.

John Sears has more on the former Drake Bulldog.