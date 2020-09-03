Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Return To Learn
Clear The Shelters
Continuing the Conversation
Veteran’s Voices
Destination Iowa
Digital Originals
Special Reports
Agribusiness
Hidden History
Golden Apple
Top Stories
Iowa State Students Press Ahead in Pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Three Types of Dog Foods Sold Nationwide Recalled Over High Levels of Mold By-Product
Authentic Upsets Tiz the Law to Win the Kentucky Derby
27 Arrested as Portland Protests Reach 100 Consecutive Days
Iowa Hog Farmer Sentenced to Life in Corn Rake Killing of Wife
Politics
Insiders
ELECTION RESULTS
Virtual Cast Your Kernel 2020
The Deciders
Top Stories
Grinnell College Poll Shows Joe Biden Leading Nationally with Two Months Until Election Day
Top Stories
Joni Ernst Accuses Physicians, Hospitals of Falsely Inflating COVID-19 Death Statistics
Top Stories
WHO 13 Will Host Ernst-Greenfield Debate October 3rd
President Trump to Wade into Racial Tensions with Visit to Kenosha
Iowa Democrats File Lawsuit Over Absentee Ballot Rulings
Kanye West Stays on Iowa Ballot as Challenges Dismissed
Sports
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
Japan 2020
Senior Sports Spotlight
Top Stories
Authentic Upsets Tiz the Law to Win the Kentucky Derby
Top Stories
Roosevelt Rolls, Van Meter Motors
Video
Top Stories
The Singing Linebacker
Video
Football Friday Big Game: Dowling Dominates Valley
Video
High School Football Scores: Week 2
ISU Athletic Department Discussing Layoffs, Cutting Sports, Closing Stephens Auditorium to Close Budget Shortfall
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Related Closings
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
On WHO 13
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Health Care Heroes
Graduation Best Wishes
We Are Open
Community Calendar
Contests
On-Air
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Remarkable Women
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
13Now App Center
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
Football Friday
Roosevelt Rolls, Van Meter Motors
Video
The Singing Linebacker
Video
Football Friday Big Game: Dowling Dominates Valley
Video
Valley vs Dowling Draws ESPN Interest
Video