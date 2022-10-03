Guthrie Center – Cody Matthewson was born to coach football. Matthewson grew up in Madrid, and played under legendary coach Randy Hinkel.

After playing college football at NW Missouri State, Matthewson returned to small town Iowa a 5 years ago and is now coaching at ACGC high school.

Matthewson knows the struggle and time commitment of being a teacher, coach, AD so he and his wife developed a side business to bring in some extra cash. Mini replica helmets.

The Matthewson’s create and design mini helmets for any high school, college that wants to sell them, and they do it all out of their 100+ year old house. Nothing fancy, just had work and passion.

Cody says they’ve created thousands of helmets for over 100 different schools across the country, programs from 16 states.

The business has also expanded to car decals and stickers not only for schools, but businesses as well.

John Sears has the story.