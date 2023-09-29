Football Friday week 6 with our game of the week, Dowling and Centennial. The Maroons hold of the Jaguars 30-17.
John Sears with the highlights, Keith Murphy postgame, and Mark Freund another edition of ‘Wired.’
by: John Sears
