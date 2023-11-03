In a thrilling night of high school football quarterfinals action, Ankeny upset #2 Dowling Catholic, and 14-seed Valley turned back Waukee. In class 5A, it’s another all-CIML semifinals.



Highlights from seven playoff games.



WEDNESDAY, NOV. 8

EIGHT-PLAYER

10:00—Bishop Garrigan, Algona (10-1) vs. Winfield-Mt. Union (11-0)

1:00—Gladbrook-Reinbeck (10-1) vs. Bedford (11-0)

THURSDAY, NOV. 9

CLASS A

10:00—Madrid (11-0) vs. West Hancock, Britt (10-1)

1:00—East Buchanan, Winthrop (9-2) vs. Woodbury Central, Moville (11-0)

CLASS 4A

4:00—North Polk (9-2) vs. Lewis Central (9-2)

7:00—Bondurant-Farrar (9-2) vs. Western Dubuque (10-1)

FRIDAY, NOV. 10

CLASS 1A

10:00—Columbus Catholic, Waterloo (9-2) vs. Grundy Center (11-0)

1:00—MFL MarMac (10-1) vs. Underwood (10-1)

CLASS 5A

4:00—Valley, West Des Moines (6-5) vs. Southeast Polk (11-0)

7:00—Ankeny Centennial (7-4) vs. Ankeny (8-3)

SATURDAY, NOV. 11

CLASS 2A

10:00—Monticello (10-1) vs. Van Meter (11-0)

1:00—Spirit Lake (10-1) vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (11-0)

CLASS 3A

4:00—Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City (10-1) vs. Creston (11-0)

7:00—Williamsburg (10-1) vs. Solon (10-1)



Also, Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz talks about playing football at Wrigley Field, and Matt Campbell lights up when thinking about a sold out crowd for a big night game at Jack Trice Stadium.