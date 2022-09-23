Football Friday in two parts.
Part one: Bondurant-Farrar vs Carlisle, including John Sears live and post-game interview; #1 Humboldt at Ballard; Boone at Norwalk; and Algona at North Polk.
Part two: Des Moines North looking for its fourth win of the season; Polar Bears played at Des Moines Lincoln; Ankeny vs Roosevelt at Drake Stadium; Marshalltown vs Valley; Ames at Sioux City North. And Wired from Mark Freund features a prosecutor who moonlights as an official.
Plus, every reported score in the state via AP.
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 39, Riverside, Oakland 19
AC/GC 51, Nodaway Valley 0
ADM, Adel 56, Atlantic 27
Alburnett 55, Highland, Riverside 14
Ankeny Centennial 31, Sioux City, East 28
Aplington-Parkersburg 28, South Hardin 12
Assumption, Davenport 31, Central Clinton, DeWitt 10
Baxter 46, B-G-M 44
Beckman, Dyersville 89, Postville 0
Bedford 30, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 26
Bellevue 48, North Cedar, Stanwood 0
Bettendorf 48, Davenport, Central 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7, MOC-Floyd Valley 6
Burlington 42, Clinton 30
CAM, Anita 42, Audubon 8
Carlisle 36, Bondurant Farrar 20
Carroll 35, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Cedar Falls 35, Muscatine 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 38, Cedar Rapids, Washington 0
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 38, Dubuque, Senior 0
Central Lyon 43, Cherokee, Washington 8
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 17, PAC-LM 8
Clarke, Osceola 94, Shenandoah 0
Clear Creek-Amana 28, Oskaloosa 14
Clear Lake 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 53, Pekin 28
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 39, Knoxville 0
Denver 56, Central Springs 0
Des Moines Christian 19, Red Oak 13
Des Moines, North 36, Des Moines, Lincoln 17
Dike-New Hartford 62, East Marshall, LeGrand 0
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 52, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0
Durant-Bennett 56, Louisa-Muscatine 0
Earlham 38, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0
East Buchanan, Winthrop 48, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 12
East Union, Afton 47, Griswold 12
Easton Valley 49, Central City 6
Edgewood-Colesburg 50, West Central, Maynard 32
Emmetsburg 42, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Epworth, Western Dubuque 42, Marion 7
Estherville Lincoln Central 7, Southeast Valley 0
Fairfield 16, Keokuk 15
Fremont Mills, Tabor 44, East Mills 25
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 48, Akron-Westfield 26
Glenwood 49, Des Moines, Hoover 7
Glidden-Ralston 46, River Valley, Correctionville 14
Greene County 43, Clarinda 12
Grundy Center 35, AGWSR, Ackley 0
H-L-V, Victor 46, Tri-County, Thornburg 28
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 33, Charles City 0
Harlan 62, Saydel 6
Harris-Lake Park 38, Bishop Garrigan 14
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 51, Alta-Aurelia 16
Hinton 32, Westwood, Sloan 6
Humboldt 26, Ballard 14
Indianola 49, Perry 0
Iowa City High 49, Iowa City West 0
Iowa City Liberty High School 20, North Scott, Eldridge 16
Iowa Valley, Marengo 48, English Valleys, North English 26
Johnston 10, Waukee 6
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 57, West Monona 6
Lake Mills 54, West Fork, Sheffield 13
LeMars 49, Storm Lake 10
Lenox 70, Stanton 20
Lewis Central 63, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0
Linn-Mar, Marion 55, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 6
Lisbon 46, Wapello 6
Lynnville-Sully 36, Madrid 14
MFL-Mar-Mac 19, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6
Mason City 13, Decorah 7
Melcher-Dallas 44, Twin Cedars, Bussey 6
Monticello 42, West Liberty 0
Moravia 84, Seymour 6
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 48, Lamoni 0
Mount Ayr 56, Sidney 6
Mount Vernon 47, Benton Community 0
Nashua-Plainfield 20, BCLUW, Conrad 6
Nevada 25, Gilbert 22
New Hampton 24, Crestwood, Cresco 14
Newell-Fonda 48, Kingsley-Pierson 28
Newman Catholic, Mason City 49, North Butler, Greene 15
Newton 21, Pella 14
Northeast, Goose Lake 28, Tipton 26
Northwood-Kensett 28, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 24
PCM, Monroe 16, Albia 7
Pleasant Valley 49, Davenport, North 12
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 49, Ottumwa 14
Regina, Iowa City 37, Wilton 13
Ridge View 29, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 15
Ruthven-Ayrshire 38, West Bend-Mallard 24
Saint Ansgar 42, North Tama, Traer 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28, Sioux Center 6
Sigourney-Keota 15, Pella Christian 13
Solon 36, West Burlington/Notre Dame 0
South Central Calhoun 49, Eagle Grove 14
South Hamilton, Jewell 38, Woodward-Granger 14
South O’Brien, Paullina 28, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 7
Southeast Polk 56, Waterloo, West 0
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 52, Montezuma 20
Southwest Valley 43, Wayne, Corydon 0
Spencer 28, Denison-Schleswig 14
Spirit Lake 28, OA-BCIG 13
St. Mary’s, Remsen 63, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0
Starmont 40, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0
Treynor 55, East Sac County 0
Tri-Center, Neola 44, IKM-Manning 0
Tripoli 58, Clarksville 42
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 61, Janesville 8
Underwood 68, MVAOCOU 12
Union Community, LaPorte City 60, Jesup 19
Unity Christian 42, Okoboji, Milford 6
Valley, West Des Moines 35, Marshalltown 14
Van Meter 48, West Central Valley, Stuart 0
Vinton-Shellsburg 41, Maquoketa 0
WACO, Wayland 43, New London 14
Wahlert, Dubuque 48, North Fayette Valley 14
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33, Hudson 0
Waukon 49, Oelwein 0
Webster City 62, Fort Dodge 23
West Branch 35, Mediapolis 13
West Delaware, Manchester 35, Center Point-Urbana 7
West Hancock, Britt 60, North Union 27
West Harrison, Mondamin 35, Coon Rapids-Bayard 18
West Lyon, Inwood 29, Sheldon 3
West Marshall, State Center 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 14
West Sioux 49, Western Christian 22
Williamsburg 55, Centerville 7
Winfield-Mount Union 54, Lone Tree 14
Woodbine 32, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 21
Woodbury Central, Moville 42, Lawton-Bronson 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com