AMES, Iowa -- There's no doubt that game day will feel no where close to normal on Saturday in Ames. Usually parking lots are filled with tailgaters as far as the eyes can see, but instead most will be watching the season opener from home.

"I've been an officer for 20 years and I honestly don't remember a time where we haven't had fans at a football game. So it's going to be at first for our department and we're not exactly sure what the weekend will look like," Ames police commander Jason Tuttle said.