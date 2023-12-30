ORLANDO, FL – The Iowa Hawkeyes are getting set to take on Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl New Years Day.
On Saturday Iowa hit the practice field in the morning, but had fun in the afternoon. Keith Murphy is there with the team.
by: John Sears
