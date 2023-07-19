Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz says linebacker Jay Higgins will represent Hawkeye football at Big Ten Media Days next week in Indianapolis, not defensive tackle Noah Shannon. The reason given is Shannon’s involvement in the NCAA investigation into sports gambling.



Shannon released the following statement through Iowa Sports Information:

“Being selected to represent the Iowa Hawkeye football team at Big Ten Media Day is a tremendous honor and privilege. I am grateful for the opportunity. However, given the circumstances I told Coach Ferentz it would best for him to select another player. Since the NCAA review is not yet complete, I don’t feel it is right for me to represent the team.”



Ferentz had this response to Shannon’s statement:



“Noah’s decision to share this information and suggest that another player take his place is reflective of his character,” said Ferentz. “Noah is a committed and dedicated teammate, and this is a fine example of him always wanting to put the team first.”

Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon (99) follows a play between Kentucky guard Luke Fortner (79) and offensive tackle Darian Kinnard (70) during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Shannon is a two year starter on the Iowa defensive line.



26 student-athletes at Iowa and 15 at Iowa State were identified by the schools as being investigated for sports wagering violations.

Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon (99) celebrates after a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Dakota State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 7-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Photos: AP