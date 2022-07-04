2022 IHSBCA Week 7 Baseball Rankings, which are the Final Class 3A and 4A rankings for 2022. The Final 1A & 2A Rankings, which were released on 6/27, are also included. “Others” are always listed in alphabetical order.
Week 7 (July 4, 2022) Final 3A/4A Rankings
|Class 4A (FINAL)
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|1
|Johnston
|30-4
|2
|Iowa City High
|28-8
|3
|Cedar Rapids Prairie
|28-7
|4
|Waukee
|24-11
|5
|Ankeny Centennial
|23-13
|6
|Waukee Northwest
|23-12
|7
|Dowling Catholic
|23-13
|8
|Cedar Falls
|24-10
|9
|Pleasant Valley
|23-11
|10
|Urbandale
|23-14
|Others (listed alphabetically):
|Ankeny
|22-12
|Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
|22-13
|Dubuque Hempstead
|24-10
|North Scott
|22-15
|Valley, West Des Moines
|18-13
|Class 3A (FINAL)
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|1
|Lewis Central
|28-2
|2
|Assumption, Davenport
|26-6
|3
|Grinnell
|32-3
|4
|Wahlert, Dubuque
|24-11
|5
|Xavier, Cedar Rapids
|25-10
|6
|Western Dubuque, Epworth
|25-10
|7
|West Delaware
|29-10
|8
|Marion
|22-10
|9
|Independence
|25-11
|10
|North Polk
|16-7
|Others (listed alphabetically):
|Ballard
|18-10
|Bishop Heelan, Sioux City
|25-13
|Clear Creek-Amana
|21-10
|Dallas Center-Grimes
|20-14
|Webster City
|20-7
|Class 2A (FINAL as of 6/27)
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|1
|Van Meter
|29-0
|2
|Estherville-Lincoln Central
|23-2
|3
|Cascade
|16-3
|4
|Beckman, Dyersville
|20-10
|5
|Clarinda
|17-5
|6
|West Marshall
|22-7
|7
|Dike-New Hartford
|21-1
|8
|Underwood
|17-2
|9
|Anamosa
|15-6
|10
|Des Moines Christian
|22-8
|Others (listed alphabetically):
|Columbus, Waterloo
|18-8
|Davis County
|16-9
|Mediapolis
|18-1
|Mid-Prairie
|13-9
|Roland-Story
|13-6
|Class 1A (FINAL as of 6/27)
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|1
|Remsen, St. Mary’s
|26-0
|2
|Newman Catholic, Mason City
|24-3
|3
|New London
|20-0
|4
|Kee, Lansing
|31-2
|5
|Don Bosco
|19-3
|6
|North Linn
|25-2
|7
|Coon Rapids-Bayard
|21-4
|8
|CAM
|19-2
|9
|Ankeny Christian
|22-1
|10
|Kingsley-Pierson
|19-4
|Others (listed alphabetically):
|Highland
|17-3
|Lisbon
|17-5
|Lynnville-Sully
|18-2
|Mount Ayr
|14-3
|Woodbury Central
|16-5