2022 IHSBCA Week 7 Baseball Rankings, which are the Final Class 3A and 4A rankings for 2022. The Final 1A & 2A Rankings, which were released on 6/27, are also included. “Others” are always listed in alphabetical order.

Week 7 (July 4, 2022)  Final 3A/4A Rankings

Class 4A (FINAL)
RankTeamRecord
1Johnston30-4
2Iowa City High28-8
3Cedar Rapids Prairie28-7
4Waukee24-11
5Ankeny Centennial23-13
6Waukee Northwest23-12
7Dowling Catholic23-13
8Cedar Falls24-10
9Pleasant Valley23-11
10Urbandale23-14
Others (listed alphabetically):
Ankeny 22-12
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy22-13
Dubuque Hempstead24-10
North Scott22-15
Valley, West Des Moines18-13
Class 3A (FINAL)
RankTeamRecord 
1Lewis Central28-2
2Assumption, Davenport26-6
3Grinnell32-3
4Wahlert, Dubuque24-11
5Xavier, Cedar Rapids25-10
6Western Dubuque, Epworth25-10
7West Delaware29-10
8Marion22-10
9Independence25-11
10North Polk16-7
Others (listed alphabetically):
Ballard18-10
Bishop Heelan, Sioux City25-13
Clear Creek-Amana21-10
Dallas Center-Grimes20-14
Webster City20-7
Class 2A (FINAL as of 6/27)
RankTeamRecord
1Van Meter29-0
2Estherville-Lincoln Central23-2
3Cascade16-3
4Beckman, Dyersville20-10
5Clarinda17-5
6West Marshall22-7
7Dike-New Hartford21-1
8Underwood17-2
9Anamosa15-6
10Des Moines Christian22-8
Others (listed alphabetically):
Columbus, Waterloo18-8
Davis County16-9
Mediapolis18-1
Mid-Prairie13-9
Roland-Story13-6
Class 1A (FINAL as of 6/27)
RankTeamRecord
1Remsen, St. Mary’s26-0
2Newman Catholic, Mason City24-3
3New London20-0
4Kee, Lansing31-2
5Don Bosco19-3
6North Linn25-2
7Coon Rapids-Bayard21-4
8CAM19-2
9Ankeny Christian22-1
10Kingsley-Pierson19-4
Others (listed alphabetically):
Highland  17-3
Lisbon17-5
Lynnville-Sully18-2
Mount Ayr14-3
Woodbury Central16-5