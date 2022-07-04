2022 IHSBCA Week 7 Baseball Rankings, which are the Final Class 3A and 4A rankings for 2022. The Final 1A & 2A Rankings, which were released on 6/27, are also included. “Others” are always listed in alphabetical order.

Week 7 (July 4, 2022) Final 3A/4A Rankings

Class 4A (FINAL) Rank Team Record 1 Johnston 30-4 2 Iowa City High 28-8 3 Cedar Rapids Prairie 28-7 4 Waukee 24-11 5 Ankeny Centennial 23-13 6 Waukee Northwest 23-12 7 Dowling Catholic 23-13 8 Cedar Falls 24-10 9 Pleasant Valley 23-11 10 Urbandale 23-14 Others (listed alphabetically): Ankeny 22-12 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 22-13 Dubuque Hempstead 24-10 North Scott 22-15 Valley, West Des Moines 18-13

Class 3A (FINAL) Rank Team Record 1 Lewis Central 28-2 2 Assumption, Davenport 26-6 3 Grinnell 32-3 4 Wahlert, Dubuque 24-11 5 Xavier, Cedar Rapids 25-10 6 Western Dubuque, Epworth 25-10 7 West Delaware 29-10 8 Marion 22-10 9 Independence 25-11 10 North Polk 16-7 Others (listed alphabetically): Ballard 18-10 Bishop Heelan, Sioux City 25-13 Clear Creek-Amana 21-10 Dallas Center-Grimes 20-14 Webster City 20-7

Class 2A (FINAL as of 6/27) Rank Team Record 1 Van Meter 29-0 2 Estherville-Lincoln Central 23-2 3 Cascade 16-3 4 Beckman, Dyersville 20-10 5 Clarinda 17-5 6 West Marshall 22-7 7 Dike-New Hartford 21-1 8 Underwood 17-2 9 Anamosa 15-6 10 Des Moines Christian 22-8 Others (listed alphabetically): Columbus, Waterloo 18-8 Davis County 16-9 Mediapolis 18-1 Mid-Prairie 13-9 Roland-Story 13-6

Class 1A (FINAL as of 6/27) Rank Team Record 1 Remsen, St. Mary’s 26-0 2 Newman Catholic, Mason City 24-3 3 New London 20-0 4 Kee, Lansing 31-2 5 Don Bosco 19-3 6 North Linn 25-2 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-4 8 CAM 19-2 9 Ankeny Christian 22-1 10 Kingsley-Pierson 19-4 Others (listed alphabetically): Highland 17-3 Lisbon 17-5 Lynnville-Sully 18-2 Mount Ayr 14-3 Woodbury Central 16-5