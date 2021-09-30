Field of Dreams site has new ownership, including MLB Hall of Famer Frank Thomas

DYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 12: Members of the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees take the field prior to a game at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The ownership of the iconic Field of Dreams movie site in eastern Iowa now includes MLB Hall of Famer Frank Thomas.

The company that owns the site, Go the Distance Baseball LLC., announced Thursday morning that a group including Thomas has purchased a controlling interest in the All-Star Ballpark Heaven and the Field of Dreams movie site.

“We are excited to lead the future development and expansion of the Field of Dreams in a collaborative spirit with our neighbors and government officials,” said Thomas.

Terms of the sale have not been released but the company did disclose the agreement included the sale of all of the interests in the company that were owned by the Denise M. Stillman Trust to This is Heaven, LLC. – a venture comprised of Thomas and his friend Rick Heidner. A Chicago real-estate developer, Heidner, was an initial investor in Go the Distance Baseball and is retaining his minority investment in the company as well.

In August, a specially-built field adjacent to the movie site played host to Major League Baseball’s first-ever game in Iowa. The event honored the nostalgia of the original movie, with star Kevin Costner emerging from the corn in the outfield ahead of the players from the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox.

The game itself became an instant classic ending on a dramatic walk-off home run by the White Sox, who took the win 9-8. It was also the most-watched MLB regular-season game since 2005 and at its peak, had 6,094,00 viewers.

MLB has announced another Field of Dreams game will be played at the site on August 11th, 2022. It will feature the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs.

A news conference is being held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the movie site in Dyersville by those involved in the project – where more information about the future of the site is expected to be revealed.