Faceoff – What a week for the Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo bills. From collapsing on the field Monday night, needing CRP, to face timing teammates on the weekend.
John Sears and Keith Murphy go back and forth.
by: John Sears
Posted:
Updated:
by: John Sears
Posted:
Updated:
Faceoff – What a week for the Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo bills. From collapsing on the field Monday night, needing CRP, to face timing teammates on the weekend.
John Sears and Keith Murphy go back and forth.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now