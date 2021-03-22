Fans Disappointed by Iowa’s Early Exit in NCAA Tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hawkeyes fans were left disappointed after the team’s early exit in the NCAA Tournament on Monday. No. 2 seed Iowa fell to No. 7 seed Oregon 95-80 in the second round.

Fans played hooky from work to watch the game at The Front Row Sports Bar in Clive.

The Hawkeyes fell behind early and were unable to make up the difference as the Ducks extended their lead throughout the game. Some Iowa fans blamed the team’s defense. “[We] have to play defense. They’re too hot. They’re shooting 61%,” said Hawkeyes fan Tom Nauman.

Although fans were disappointed about the loss, their support for the Hawkeyes remains unwavering.

“It’s a tough loss, but the fact is we love our Hawkeyes, and we’ll still love them tomorrow,” said Tammy Cline.

The Hawkeyes finished the season with a 22-9 record.