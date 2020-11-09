Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
The Future of Iowa
Hispanic Heritage Month
Return To Learn
Pass or Fail
Continuing the Conversation
Veteran’s Voices
Destination Iowa
Digital Originals
Special Reports
Agribusiness
Hidden History
Golden Apple
Top Stories
Iowa Movie Theaters Eligible For Pandemic Relief Program
Top Stories
ISU Researchers Study Impact of Political Marketing on Mask Compliance
Video
Des Moines Organization Provides Patio Heaters for Area Restaurants
Video
DMPS to Apply for Waiver to Move to 100% Online Learning
Video
INSIDERS: Eddie Andrews on ‘changing the narrative’ as a Black Republican in the Iowa House
Video
Politics
Election Results
2020 Election Night Coverage
Insiders
Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll
Top Stories
INSIDERS: Eddie Andrews on ‘changing the narrative’ as a Black Republican in the Iowa House
Video
Top Stories
Bush Calls Election ‘fair,’ Says Biden ‘won’ Opportunity to ‘unify our country’
Top Stories
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris address the nation
Video
‘This isn’t over!’: Trump Supporters Refuse to Accept Defeat
‘Welcome back’: World Leaders Congratulate Biden, Harris After Election Win
Photos, video show celebrations in cities across US after Joe Biden victory
Video
Sports
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
Japan 2020
Senior Sports Spotlight
Top Stories
FACEOFF: Trebek Passes, RIP Barnabo, Hilton Capacity, Lombardi, Political Ads
Video
Top Stories
I THINK: Time to Wake up, More Effort Needed as Pandemic Worsens
Video
Top Stories
What’s Bugging Andy? 2020. Again.
Video
Murphy’s Law: Video Replay Reviews Ruin Football Flow
Video
No. 17 Iowa State Rallies to Beat Baylor 38-31
Video
Iowa Dominates Michigan State 49-7
Video
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Related Closings
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
On WHO 13
WHO 13 Covid Relief Drive for Schools
Live Streaming
On-Air
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Health Care Heroes
Graduation Best Wishes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
13Now App Center
Search
Search
Search
FACEOFF: Trebek Passes, RIP Barnabo, Hilton Capacity, Lombardi, Political Ads
Sports
by:
Staff Writer
Posted:
Nov 8, 2020 / 11:55 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 8, 2020 / 11:55 PM CST
FACEOFF – Sears and Murph go over more topics from the week.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Weather
IDPH: Nearly 1,000 Iowans Currently Hospitalized Due to COVID-19
Video
Dowling Announces Longtime Teacher and Coach has Died of COVID-19
Video
DMPS to Apply for Waiver to Move to 100% Online Learning
Video
West Des Moines Police Officer Seriously Injured in Crash During Traffic Stop
Video
Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dead at 80
Video
No. 17 Iowa State Rallies to Beat Baylor 38-31
Video
Latest News
Iowa Movie Theaters Eligible For Pandemic Relief Program
ISU Researchers Study Impact of Political Marketing on Mask Compliance
Video
Des Moines Organization Provides Patio Heaters for Area Restaurants
Video
DMPS to Apply for Waiver to Move to 100% Online Learning
Video
INSIDERS: Eddie Andrews on ‘changing the narrative’ as a Black Republican in the Iowa House
Video
Nursing Home COVID-19 Cases Rise Four-Fold in Surge States
Video
More News