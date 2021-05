WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently declared that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are safe without face coverings, but some businesses and school districts are not ready to ditch the masks just yet.

The Waukee Community School District decided Saturday it would maintain its mandatory mask mandate for students and teachers. A day later, the Southeast Polk School Board voted 4-3 to keep their district's mask regulations as well.